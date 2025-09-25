CX Institutional Sells 179 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

CX Institutional reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,192.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

