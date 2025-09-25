CX Institutional Sells 198 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7,732.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,315.32. This represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

