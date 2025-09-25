CX Institutional Sells 255 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

CX Institutional cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $130.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

