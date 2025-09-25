CX Institutional Sells 826 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

CX Institutional reduced its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,440,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after buying an additional 196,971 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,932,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 184,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,500,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,343,816 shares during the period.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Further Reading

