CX Institutional Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,430.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IYM stock opened at $146.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $572.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

