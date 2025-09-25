Diversified Trust Co Acquires 888 Shares of National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 15.45%.The firm had revenue of $330.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

