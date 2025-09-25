Diversified Trust Co Acquires 8,934 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,916,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 419,235 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 880,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 239,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 121,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 million, a P/E ratio of 233.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

