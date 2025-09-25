Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $4,912,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,555,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 224,159 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
