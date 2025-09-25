Diversified Trust Co Has $276,000 Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 47.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,368.29. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $984.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.