Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 384,384 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 424,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 26.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 90.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

