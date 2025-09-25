Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

