Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

