Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after buying an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $44,877,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.30.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

