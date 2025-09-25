Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

