Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSU. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 500.8% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 1,668,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,656 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 424.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,215,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 983,943 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,698.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 140,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,741,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 993,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter.

DFSU opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

