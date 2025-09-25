Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 177.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dollar General by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after buying an additional 1,201,917 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,718.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 533,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 528,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

