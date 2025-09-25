Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $16,301,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $4,827,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,665,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $138.59.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

