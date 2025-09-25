Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $935.70 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $908.97 and a 200-day moving average of $755.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

