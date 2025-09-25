Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

