Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WELL opened at $170.94 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $173.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

