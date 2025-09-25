Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 826.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUNW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,456,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter.

JUNW stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

