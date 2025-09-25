Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 553,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 412,604 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 386,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.