Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,046,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 151,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $219.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $223.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

