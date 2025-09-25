Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

