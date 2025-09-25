Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 40.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7,367.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after buying an additional 1,114,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after buying an additional 845,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

