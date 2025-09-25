Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 22.9% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 34.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of DMAY opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

