Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $225.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.02. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.