Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.