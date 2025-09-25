Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,495 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,064,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,847,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,541,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

