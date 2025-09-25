Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $88.77 on Thursday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $936.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

