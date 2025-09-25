Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $306,000. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 84.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

