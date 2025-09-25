Financial Survey: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) & Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EMCOR Group and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group 7.07% 38.01% 14.11% Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EMCOR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. EMCOR Group pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMCOR Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group 1 2 7 2 2.83 Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMCOR Group and Jiangsu Expressway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EMCOR Group presently has a consensus target price of $594.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given EMCOR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCOR Group is more favorable than Jiangsu Expressway.

Risk & Volatility

EMCOR Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of EMCOR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EMCOR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMCOR Group and Jiangsu Expressway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group $14.57 billion 1.93 $1.01 billion $24.10 26.04 Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMCOR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

Summary

EMCOR Group beats Jiangsu Expressway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that covers commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; energy efficiency retrofit services; military base operations support services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; modification and retrofit projects; and other building services, including reception, security, and catering services. In addition, it offers refinery turnaround planning and engineering; welding; overhaul and maintenance; instrumentation and electrical; and renewable energy services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 910 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and ancillary services, including refueling, catering, shopping, automobile maintenance, advertising and accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in the real estate development; and sale of electricity and petroleum products. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of JiangSu Communications Holding Co., Ltd.

