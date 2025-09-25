First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF $CAAA Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CAAA stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

About First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

