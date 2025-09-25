Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9%

F stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

