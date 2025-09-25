FrontView REIT (FVR) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FrontView REIT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FrontView REIT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.64 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.51 billion $129.05 million 39.72

FrontView REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out -59.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FrontView REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1782 6969 7677 232 2.38

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 14.21%. Given FrontView REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FrontView REIT rivals beat FrontView REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

