FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAUG. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 81.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $981.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

