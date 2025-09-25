GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,585,000 after acquiring an additional 381,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

