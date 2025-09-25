GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,739 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 742.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

