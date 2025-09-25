GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PEG opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

View Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.