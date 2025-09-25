GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 640,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

