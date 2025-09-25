GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carnival by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Carnival by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Carnival by 42.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Carnival by 135.3% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

