GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,053 shares of company stock worth $59,011,015 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.