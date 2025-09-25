GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 3,251 Shares of Roche Holding AG $RHHBY

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 325,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

