GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 3,286 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 53.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.3%

DLTR opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

