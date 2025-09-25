GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 332 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.86 and its 200 day moving average is $373.11.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.17.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

