GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

OTIS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

