GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 367.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $339.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.03. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.80 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

