GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at $61,656,973.08. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $727,898.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,500.08. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $130.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.