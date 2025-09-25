GAMMA Investing LLC Has $643,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.48.

NYSE VEEV opened at $277.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

