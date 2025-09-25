GAMMA Investing LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,324,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 360,870 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

